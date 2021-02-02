Editorial: As COVID-19 variants make their way through Georgia, don't let your guard down

With COVID-19 vaccines making their way into the arms of Georgians and others across thr country, some people may begin to take the pandemic lightly.
Don't.
The state Department of Public Health on Monday released more information of a COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom, noting the 19 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant are in Georgians ages 15 to 61; eight males and 11 females. All of those people live in metro Atlanta (Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Gwinnett and Paulding counties). The department is working to identify close contacts of those people, and will monitor them closely.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that viruses continually evolve through mutation and over time, some variants emerge then disappear. The CDC says public health officials "are studying these variants quickly to learn more to control their spread" and are trying to determine if these variants:
• Spread more easily from person-to-person.
• Cause milder or more severe disease in people.
• Are detected by currently available viral tests.
• Respond to medicines currently being used to treat people for COVID-19.
• Change the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.
While much is still being learned about these variants, some public health experts believe the mutated viruses can spread more easily than the original COVID-19 virus. The CDC believes the U.K. variant is "likely to be the dominant strain in the U.S. by sometime in March," according to Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the state Department of Public Health.
"Information about this variant is evolving quickly, according to the state Department of Public Health. "Preliminary epidemiologic information suggests that this variant is significantly more contagious than the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus and may increase the risk of death in those who become infected. Both Pfizer and Moderna say their current vaccines appear to work against this variant."
Toomey said the "same measures used to prevent spread of COVID-19 in Georgia are no different for this variant, and are even more critical due to the U.K. variant being more contagious." Those measures include:
• Wearing a mask.
• Maintaining social distance.
• Washing your hands frequently.
• Avoiding large gatherings.
• Getting a COVID-19 vaccination when you are eligible.
• Following the guidance of public health and the guidelines in the governor's executive order.
And remember, don't let your guard down.
