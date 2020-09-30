Editorial: As Election Day nears, seek out the truth

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden sparred over a plethora of topics during their first presidential debate on Tuesday night.
They argued over the future of the Supreme Court. They argued over healthcare. They argued over their response to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
During the hour and a half debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, both Biden and Trump leveled plenty of accusations and made bold claims. How many of these assertions are true? That remains to be determined, as moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News -- nor anyone else at the debate -- was not tasked with fact-checking the candidates in real time. Many news organizations -- including NPR and CNN -- provided real-time fact-checking, but viewers must seek out those avenues to decide which candidate is being truthful.
If Biden made an assertion about Trump, the only person who could question that claim was Trump, and vice versa. So both Biden and Trump were free to say whatever they wished, whether their claims had any veracity, and let the media sort it all out later.
Whether you're a Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, Independent, we should all want the same outcome: the truth.
The falsities were flying before the debate even started. Just hours before the debate, rumors began to flood social media that Biden received the debate questions in advance and would be wearing an earpiece to prompt his responses. Your friends on social media may have shared these false claims.
During a time when both candidates should have been discussing their plans for our country's future, and how they would help guide us through the dark times of COVID-19, we allowed outside agitators to distract us. That's a shame.
In the days after Tuesday night's debate, we urge voters to seek out the truth on their own. Go to trusted, reputable news sources. Don't just log on to one website; don't read only one newspaper; don't tune in to one television news network. Resist depending on news organizations that align with your political views.
As the presidential race heats up even more over the next 35 days, expect the disinformation machines to be working overtime. Think before you hit that share button on Facebook, or retweet that tweet.
This was the first of three scheduled presidential candidates, with the next two planned for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. One debate between the vice presidential candidates -- Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris -- is Oct. 7.
In a perfect world, these debates would espouse truth and help us decide on Nov. 3 who the best person is to lead our country for the next four years.
But in our imperfect world, we must seek out the truth.
