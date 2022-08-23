Times are tough, to put it mildly.
Prices on many items we buy each day have skyrocketed over the past months, and while gas prices have fallen recently, they are still putting a dent in our budgets.
Many Whitfield County property owners recently were hit with another whammy during the reassessment earlier this year. The assessed value of residential properties rose an average of 22% this year, according to Whitfield County officials. Commercial and industrial assessments rose an average of 15%. Assessments are set by the county Board of Assessors. Members of that board are appointed by the Board of Commissioners. But the assessors are independent of the county and have to follow rules and regulations set by the state.
This past Thursday, Whitfield County Board of Commissioners members presented to the public a tentative plan to cut the county’s maintenance and operations property tax rate by 1.1 mills to 6.212 mills, or about 15% from the 2021 rate. It was the the first of three planned public hearings on the 2022 property tax rate. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value. The county taxes on 40% of assessed value.
The proposed tax cut is larger than the .933 mills that would be required to roll back revenue gains from the increase in the tax digest this year, Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said.
This past Thursday’s public hearing can be viewed on the county’s Facebook page.
The commissioners have two more public hearings on the 2022 property tax rate on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m., and Friday, Aug. 26, at noon, when the commissioners are expected to adopt the tax rate. Both hearings are in the courthouse and are open to the public.
Several property owners spoke during last Thursday’s public hearing. If you are able, we encourage you to attend and let commissioners know your thoughts on the proposed property tax cut.
