Our area has long had a reputation for being an extremely giving community. You can see it in the way we contribute to local nonprofits, how we volunteer at our children’s schools and how we are at the ready to lend a hand whenever it’s needed.
That spirit of giving back will be on full display Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the Back To School Jam at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. The event is sponsored by the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP and Shaw Industries.
The two groups, along with their community partners, will give each child in attendance a free bookbag filled with school supplies — while they last. There will be food, music, a bounce house and the splash pad will be open (so be sure to bring your swimsuit).
Other community organizations participating are CLILA, Books for Change USA, the Girl Scout Council of Northwest Georgia and United Way of Northwest Georgia. There will also be COVID-19 vaccines available, voter registration information and NAACP membership information.
This event is open to everyone.
This comes at the perfect time for area students as Whitfield County Schools kick off the school year on Friday, while Dalton Public Schools start classes on Tuesday. The start for Murray County Schools is a little over a month away on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The free school supplies and services are a godsend for many families who are experiencing financial difficulties with inflation pushing prices of many items higher and higher. These items will go a long way in stretching people’s budgets.
Hats off to all of the organizations that have come together for this event. Thank you for your unwavering dedication to our community and our children.
