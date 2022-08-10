It’s that time again. Classrooms are swept clean, buses are rolling and teachers have their lesson plans set.
It doesn’t seem like that long ago that we were wishing high school graduates the best for their future and reminding all to keep safe during the summer.
But here it is — back-to-school time again.
Dalton Public Schools opened its doors Tuesday while students in Whitfield County Schools started Friday.
In Murray County, they know how to stretch a summer and give students a better chance to have fun and also to pull in more money from a summer job. School there won’t open until after Labor Day, on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
What that means in Whitfield County and a few weeks from now in Murray is that traffic will be a little heavier each morning and afternoon, especially around school zones.
We hope that each of you who are out and about each day remember that school zone safety begins with you.
The flashing lights that warn motorists to slow down for school zones have been off for a couple of months and we have become accustomed to driving through school zones at the posted speed limit. That has changed. We shouldn’t be caught unaware.
The people at the Georgia Department of Transportation offer the following important reminders as back-to-school gets into full swing.
• Pay attention to school zone flashing beacons and obey school zone speed limits.
• Obey school bus laws. These include:
• Stop behind and do not pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children.
• Watch for students gathering near bus stops — and for kids arriving late — who may dart into the street. Children often are unpredictable, and they tend to ignore hazards and take risks.
According to the National Safety Council, most children who lose their lives in school bus-related incidents are 4 to 7 years old, walking as they are hit by the bus or by a motorist illegally passing a stopped bus.
Remember, traffic violations — namely speeding — in school zones are more severely punished than usual. Those caught violating the law are subject to doubled fines.
That ought to make make drivers take notice.
