After Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last week, images of people in despair have been flowing from the country.
Homes destroyed by rockets, people huddled in underground bomb shelters, Ukrainians seeking refuge in neighboring countries, children being taken to safety.
As we see these horrific images, our reflex is to help. But helping the people of a nation some 5,500 miles away isn’t as practical as helping our neighbor across the street. While many of us are seeking to help the Ukrainian people with monetary donations, we must ensure that money is actually going to the cause.
Because with any calamity, there are dastardly scammers who are looking to make a buck off of your goodwill. Georgians should be wary of scammers and unsavory charities looking to profit off of the crisis in Ukraine, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.
The Secretary of State’s Charities Division encourages Georgians to contact staff if they receive suspicious charitable solicitations. Before making charitable contributions this year, the Secretary of State’s office offers these suggestions:
• Research online: If there is a charitable organization or cause to which you would like to donate, research online beforehand to ensure the charity is right for you. The Better Business Bureau, Charity Navigator, Guidestar and other websites provide evaluations of different charitable organizations.
• Check for charity filings: Before making any donation, be sure to confirm the organization you are supporting is a legitimate 501©(3) charity. Ask for the organization’s Employer Identification Number (EIN) and search it on the IRS website, or look for the organization’s 990 tax filings.
• Effectiveness matters: Take the time to look at an organization’s financial situation. Tools available online, such as those mentioned above, will provide you with information necessary to ascertain how much of your contribution will actually go to those in need versus administrative or other costs. Ask what percentage of your donation will go to relief efforts.
• Do not share personal financial information over the phone: Do not share your credit card, debit card or bank account information over the phone. Donate by check or credit card, rather than cash. And send the contribution directly to the organization rather than through a third party. If you donate more than $250, the organization should send you a letter confirming the size of your donation.
• Tax deductible donations: If making a tax-deductible donation is important to you, search the database of tax-exempt organizations available on the IRS website. Before making your donation, ensure the charity you have identified is in fact tax deductible. Then, once you have made the donation, be sure to get a receipt for your contribution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.