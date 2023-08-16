As we watch the truly devastating impact of the wildfires that have hit parts of Hawaii, many of us may feel a need to respond with a call to action. The images have implored many of us to find ways to help, even in some small way.
And although we are seeking ways to help out, please be mindful and do some research to ensure that your donations are going where they are intended.
The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has compiled a list of tips for residents seeking to make donations. Here are a few things to keep in mind:
Check For Charity Filings — Before making any donation, be sure to confirm the organization you are supporting is a legitimate 501©(3) charity. Ask for the organization’s Employer Identification Number (EIN) and search it on the IRS website, or look for the organization’s 990 tax filings. You can also utilize reputable websites such as charity navigator (charitynavigator.org) to search out organizations and check their validity.
Effectiveness Matters – Take the time to look at an organization’s financial situation. Tools available online, such as those previously mentioned, will provide you with information necessary to ascertain how much of your contribution will actually go to those in need versus administrative or other costs. Ask what percentage of your donation will go to relief efforts.
Research Online – If there is a charitable organization or cause to which you would like to donate, research online beforehand to ensure the charity is right for you. The Better Business Bureau, Charity Navigator, Guidestar, and other websites provide evaluations of different charitable organizations.
Do not share personal financial information over the phone – Do not share your credit card, debit card, or bank account information over the phone. Donate by check or credit card, rather than cash. and send the contribution directly to the organization rather than through a third party. If you donate more than $250, the organization should send you a letter confirming the size of your donation.
Another option — research ways to send gift cards so as not to provide your personal information through a website.
Tax Deductible Donations – If making a tax-deductible donation is important to you, search the database of tax-exempt organizations available on the IRS website. Before making your donation, ensure the charity you have identified is in fact tax deductible. Then, once you have made the donation, be sure to get a receipt for your contribution.
If you suspect that you’ve been contacted or have even fallen victim to unscrupulous activities claiming to be charities, call the Charities Division at the Georgia Secretary of States Office to report it, 470-312-2640 or visit this link to email — https://sos.ga.gov/form/contact-office-secretary-state-charities-division .
Since it was founded in 2005, the U.S. Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) has fielded more than 95,000 complaints involving more than 100 events, including hurricanes, floods, wildfires, tornadoes, earthquakes, explosions and chemical spills.
Disaster frauds often prey directly on those struggling to recover from extreme weather.
Don’t let fraud compound a disaster.
