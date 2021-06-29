Editorial: Be safe, use common sense with fireworks this Fourth of July

Each Fourth of July, fireworks elicit plenty of "oohs" and "ahhs" as we look skyward for the brightly colored and loud displays of our patriotic pride.
While fireworks are as ingrained in our Independence Day celebrations as backyard cookouts and time spent on the lake, they can potentially be a dangerous damper on your joyous festivities. When misused, fireworks can cause serious, gruesome injuries, death and costly fires.
In 2019, there were a reported 12 non-occupational, fireworks-related deaths, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Seven deaths were attributed to misusing fireworks, two deaths were due to fireworks malfunctioning (late ignition) and three incidents were associated with "unknown circumstances."
The commission found that fireworks were involved in an estimated 10,000 injuries treated in hospital emergency departments during 2019, while an estimated 7,300 fireworks-related injuries (or 73% of the total estimated fireworks-related injuries in 2019) were treated in hospital emergency departments between June 21 and July 21.
Children comprised a significant amount of those injuries and emergency room visits. Children under 15 accounted for 36% of the estimated fireworks-related injuries, while people under 20 made up nearly half of the estimated fireworks-related injuries that required emergency department visits.
That's why national, state and local officials are urging people to be extremely careful when using fireworks.
"Independence Day is a time of celebration and rejoicing in the founding of our country," said John F. King, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire commissioner. "While it is a great time to get together with friends and family, it can also be dangerous if certain safety tips are not followed to avoid fires and severe injuries commonly associated with fireworks."
King's office provided these fireworks safety tips:
• Always read the labels and follow the directions for each specific type of firework.
• Light fireworks outdoors and at a safe distance away from other people and fire hazards.
• Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.
• Do not give fireworks to small children.
• Ensure that an adult supervises all firework activities.
• If injuries and damages occur, call 911.
• Have a garden hose or bucket of water nearby.
• If you do not feel safe lighting your own fireworks, feel free to attend a public fireworks display.
After muted celebrations for Independence Day in 2020 due to COVID-19, let's all have a safe and happy Fourth of July weekend. If fireworks are part of your celebratory plans, please use common sense and stay as safe as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.