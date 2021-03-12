Editorial: Be sure to check your smoke alarms this weekend as we 'spring forward'

Seemingly each March as daylight saving time nears for most of the country, we ask ourselves: Do we set our clocks forward or backward?
Remember the saying? "Spring forward, fall back."
In Georgia, daylight saving time this year begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday and ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7. So before you go to bed Saturday, be sure to set your clocks ahead one hour so you won't be late for church, breakfast or any Sunday morning appointments. Technology has thankfully given us many devices — phones, televisions, etc. — that automatically adjust to daylight saving time.
Daylight saving time began in the United States in 1918. Today, only two states don't observe it — Arizona and Hawaii. Discussion in the Georgia legislature this session aimed to allow the state to observe daylight saving time permanently as some lawmakers contend there are health and safety reasons for eliminating the time change. For now, it appears our state will continue switching between daylight saving time and standard time.
As we prepare for the time change, we should remember another saying: "Change your clocks, change your batteries."
Health and safety groups across the nation, from the American Red Cross to our local fire departments, urge everyone to check their smoke alarms in their homes to coincide with daylight saving time. There's no correlation between the two; it's just become the traditional time each year to do so.
The National Fire Protection Association offers these guidelines for checking your smoke alarms:
• Smoke alarms with non-replaceable 10-year batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.
• Smoke alarms with any other type of battery need a new battery at least once a year. If that alarm chirps, warning the battery is low, replace the battery right away.
• When replacing a battery, follow the manufacturer’s list of batteries on the back of the alarm or manufacturer’s instructions. Manufacturer’s instructions are specific to the batteries (brand and model) that must be used. The smoke alarm may not work properly if a different kind of battery is used.
The American Red Cross recommends installing smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside of bedrooms and places where people sleep. The group also suggests people practice their two-minute escape plan in case of a fire.
"Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late," according to the American Red Cross. "Include at least two ways to get out of every room, and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet."
We look forward to the added daylight that spring and summer bring us for evening events. We've put much of those on hold for the past year as we have taken precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
While infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths are declining across much of the country, and roughly 10% of Americans have become fully vaccinated, we still urge everyone to mask up, avoid large gatherings, keep maintaining social distance and wash their hands frequently. Be sure to follow health guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health agencies.
Please stay safe.
