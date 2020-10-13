Editorial: Be sure to do your homework on 2 constitutional amendments, statewide referendum on Nov. 3 ballot

Whether you plan to vote early in the General Election or wait until Nov. 3, you are probably researching the candidates before you cast your ballot.
You want to be clear on how the two major party candidates -- President Donald Trump, a Republican, and former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat -- stand on the most pressing issues. There are two hotly contested races for seats in Congress, so you're scouring newspapers, the internet, television and other media to educate yourself on the candidates.
After you've done your homework on the candidates, there is still work to do as there are two constitutional amendments and a statewide referendum on the ballot.
On page 1A of today's paper, CNHI Statehouse Reporter Riley Bunch breaks down the issues for you.
Here's a synopsis:
• Constitutional Amendment 1 would make dedicated fees and taxes go to their intended purposes by general state law.
When the General Assembly places a tax or fee for a particular purpose, it is expected to go toward that purpose. However, the Georgia Constitution prohibits dedicating revenues to a particular purpose unless by a constitutional amendment.
Under the current law, the only way to ensure a tax or fee is used for its specified purposes is for voters to dedicate the funds through a constitutional amendment. Critics of the amendment proposal say dedicating fees could put lawmakers in a bind when faced with a financial crisis -- such as limiting the movement of money during the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.
• Constitutional Amendment 2 would waive state and local sovereign immunity for violation of state laws, state and federal constitutions. T his amendment would do away with prohibition barring citizens from filing lawsuits claiming governing bodies have infringed on their constitutional rights. Under the existing law, citizens cannot sue the state or local governments over unconstitutional laws unless the government waives its protection. Critics contend that passing this amendment would put taxpayers on the hook for litigation costs.
• The statewide referendum on the upcoming ballot proposes establishing a tax exemption for certain real property owned by charities. This referendum would allow a tax exemption for qualifying charities to do away with property tax requirements on single-family homes that they build or renovate for families in need.
For example, in the case of Habitat for Humanity. Currently, Georgia nonprofits are required to pay property tax on lots under construction. Critics contend, however, that this referendum would allow builders to cheat the system, taking valuable dollars away from local school systems and governments that rely on property taxes.
Don't go into the voting booth unprepared. Be sure to read up on the two constitutional amendments and statewide referendum on the ballot to ensure you make the most informed choice.
