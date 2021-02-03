Editorial: Beautification efforts are great news for our city

It was good to see on Tuesday the demolition of a former restaurant building at 334 N. Hamilton St., an eyesore that needed to go.
We want our city to look and be the best that it can be, and this was another step in that process.
The building, which was last occupied by an Italian restaurant, had been vacant for more than five years, according to city officials, and was declared a public nuisance by Municipal Court. Earlier this year the city began to get complaints that vagrants were living inside of the structure.
Downtown Dalton Development Authority officials are in discussions with city officials and the property owners about what will go there next.
City officials have been proactive in looking for ways to keep the city as clean as possible. Last year, city officials tightened up the city's rubbish collection policy to reduce the number of eyesores around the city resulting from items left near the side of the road and sidewalks. The policy was tweaked based on comments from city residents.
And earlier this year we learned of an effort to help those in need fund home repairs that can improve the appearance of a neighborhood, which can help with not only property values but quality of life.
Believe Greater Dalton, a public-private partnership of the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and local governments aimed at improving the community, is looking for ways to help those in need fund home repairs that can improve the appearance of a neighborhood.
"We have gotten a 501(c)3 designation for a nonprofit development corporation called the Flooring Capital Development Corp." said chamber President Rob Bradham.
Chamber Chairman Bill Davies serves as the organization's chairman, and Bradham and Believe Greater Dalton project manager Allyson Coker are handling day-to-day operations.
"The idea is that we would reimburse the homeowner once the work is done and they can show receipts for the work," said Bradham.
Mayor David Pennington said he envisioned city code enforcement officers who find issues that homeowners can't fix directing the homeowners to the Flooring Capital Development Corp. for aid. He said people could also apply on their own for funding.
These are all positive developments. We appreciate the forward thinking by the city officials on the rubbish policy and the officials with Believe Greater Dalton and the city on the neighborhood beautification efforts. We encourage those, and would like to see more.
And remember, we all can play a part in reducing or avoiding litter and making our own contributions to the beautification of our beloved city.
