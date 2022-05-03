Dalton and Whitfield County high school boys soccer teams are looking for another three-peat this week.
In 2021, we had three area soccer teams win state titles: Coahulla Creek won the Class 3A title, Dalton was the Class 6A champion and Southeast Whitfield took home the Class 4A trophy. After the players won the championship trophies, the community feted them with a gathering at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton titled “Soccertown, USA: A Countywide Celebration of Domination.”
This week, we have local four high school soccer teams vying for three state titles. Due to contractual obligations, the Georgia High School Association is holding these games at Mercer University in Macon, about three hours away from Whitfield County.
Tonight at 7:30, The Dalton Academy faces Atlanta’s Drew Charter School in the Class A Public title game. Dalton’s Pumas (17-2) are the area’s feel-good story as they are in their first year of existence.
In the Class 4A championship Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Whitfield County rivals Northwest Whitfield (18-2-3) and Southeast Whitfield (15-5-1) meet. The battle of Whitfield County is a rematch from the regular season when Southeast beat Northwest 3-2 in overtime.
On Friday night at 7:30, Dalton (17-1-3) plays for its seventh state title since 2003 — and third in the past four years — against Lassiter in the Class 6-A championship game.
Throughout the playoffs, our community has given all of our local high school soccer teams tremendous support as they chased championship dreams. We hope that support continues as community members pack the stands at Five Star Stadium. Tickets are $12 per day and available only at GoFan. All matches will stream live on NFHS Network, which requires a paid subscription.
While Whitfield County is assured of one state championship, we are hopeful for a repeat of 2021 when we had three champions crowned. We are also looking forward to celebrating these young men and coaches as we live up to our moniker of “Soccertown, USA.”
