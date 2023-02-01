February may be the shortest month on the calendar, but it’s long on significance since its designation as Black History Month.
We observe Black History Month to learn about the vital contributions of African Americans in building this nation and our community. It’s also a time to gather a deeper understanding of the struggle of Black Americans to overcome discrimination and prejudice and to gain what is rightfully theirs — equal treatment under the law, equal civil rights and equal opportunities.
The guarantees stated in the U.S. Constitution applied to all citizens.
It’s also a time to examine a part of the American story that has often been under-emphasized in classrooms and the country’s consciousness.
Black History Month began in 1915 as “Negro History Week,” which was the idea of American historian Carter G. Woodson and several other well-known African Americans.
According to History.com: “That September, the Harvard-trained historian Carter G. Woodson and the prominent minister Jesse E. Moorland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH), an organization dedicated to researching and promoting achievements by black Americans and other peoples of African descent. Known today as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), the group sponsored a national ‘Negro History Week’ in 1926, choosing the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. The event inspired schools and communities nationwide to organize local celebrations, establish history clubs and host performances and lectures.”
The celebratory month has continued ever since. From Feb. 1-Feb 28 (through Feb. 29 during Leap Years), as the spotlight is on the contributions of Black Americans, from science to civil rights to athletics to culture — and more.
We encourage everyone to take this time to learn more about Black history on a local, state, national and world level.
