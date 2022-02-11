This past Saturday, groups of local scouts braved chilly temperatures to fan out across neighborhoods in Dalton and Whitfield County and Chatsworth and Murray County.
Their mission: Distribute door-hangers explaining the annual Scouting for Food program, a joint service project of the local Boy Scouts and the Kiwanis Club of Dalton that began in 1987.
The scouts’ mission this Saturday (Feb. 12): Return to those neighborhoods to collect canned foods that will help restock The Salvation Army’s food center and the shelves of other area food banks.
Scouts will be out and about between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Residents are asked to leave their food donations placed visibly in a bag or box on the front porch or near the mailbox. The donated items will then be taken to The Salvation Army food center or other church-related food banks. Along the way, Kiwanis Club of Dalton members will sort, box and label donated items, then place them on the shelves at The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army asks that perishable items, frozen items or anything in glass containers not be donated. Residents should check expiration dates on items and donate only those items that have shelf life left. You can also drop off donations at The Salvation Army food center on North Thornton Avenue.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our lives since 2020, many of our neighbors are struggling financially due to reduced hours or lost jobs. Local food banks have experienced an uptick in people needing help, and the pandemic has impacted donations and food drives.
“This annual food drive is very important to our food center each year and is a valuable source of our food that is provided to persons in need,” said Capt. Arnaldo Pena of The Salvation Army. “Our requests for food assistance do not diminish and is an ongoing service, month after month for persons in need. The pandemic has created new outreach efforts for us, as we are able to deliver food to those in need while they quarantine at home. We are so grateful for this community effort that helps us to help so many others, and we are grateful to volunteers from Rock Bridge Community Church that help with the home deliveries.”
Scouting for Food is a simple way to help those in our community who are in need. Please participate if you can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.