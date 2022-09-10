The National Association of Secretaries of State established September as National Voter Registration Month in 2002 as a nonpartisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting. Sept. 20, 2022, will be recognized as National Voter Registration Day.
Georgia’s Secretary of State’s office is encouraging all eligible voters to register to vote, all registered voters to ensure their registration is accurate and up-to-date, and all interested Georgia voters to consider serving as poll workers.
“Georgia’s record-breaking turnout reflects both the confidence and enthusiasm of voters across the state,” said Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Secretary of State. “I encourage all eligible Georgians to register to vote and all already registered voters to go to the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page to ensure that their information is accurate and up-to-date. The first step to making your voice heard in November’s election is registering to vote, and Georgia is nationally-recognized as having some of the best processes for voter registration in the country.”
To register to vote you must be:
• A citizen of the United States.
• A legal resident of Georgia and of the county in which you wish to vote.
• At least 17 1/2 years of age to register and 18 to vote.
You may not register to vote if you:
• Are currently serving a sentence for a felony.
• Have been ruled mentally incompetent by a court.
To register in Georgia, visit the “My Voter Page” at the Secretary of State’s website. There, you can find other ways to register. The deadline to register for the Nov. 8 General Election is Oct. 11.
Although there are no contested local races on the November ballot, there are plenty with state and national implications.
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp faces Democrat Stacey Abrams; Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock takes on Republican Herschel Walker; and Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene faces Democrat Marcus Flowers in the 14th Congressional District (which includes Murray and Whitfield counties). There are several other important state races on the ballot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.