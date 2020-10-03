Whether you're physically holding this newspaper or reading it electronically, you have a gateway to the community and beyond right in your hands.
The Daily Citizen-News, which has been in Dalton in some form since 1847, has long been the leader in news coverage of Whitfield and Murray counties. In addition to reporting on local high school sports, events at area churches, school board meetings, the latest arrests and much more, we provide information about the state, the country and the world to our readers.
From Oct. 4-10, we celebrate newspapers like us through National Newspaper Week. These are seven days set aside each year where we recognize the extreme importance newspapers have in communities across the United States -- and the globe. This year's theme is "America Needs Journalists." And we believe that to be more fitting than ever.
This newspaper, and the professional journalists it employs, serves many functions. We hold the powerful accountable. We serve as a watchdog to make sure local officials aren't abusing their power. We give a voice to the voiceless. We are a window into the community. We publish the picture of your child who was named student of the month. We tell you about the latest play happening at a local theater. We keep you in tune with the pulse of the community.
We inform. We entertain. We ask you to critically examine societal issues. Sometimes, we make you mad.
Yes, America needs journalists. But journalists also need you. We're not asking you to bake us a few dozen cookies to celebrate National Newspaper Week. What we are asking you is to continue supporting the newspaper. There are several ways you can do this.
• Subscribe to the paper: Call us at (706) 217-NEWS or visit www.dailycitizen.news/subscriptions. If you are already a subscriber, gift someone a subscription. Remember, subscribers get full access to our website and e-edition, which is a replication of our newspaper you can view on a computer or mobile device.
• Advertise: If you have a business and can benefit from advertising your products or services and can afford to do so right now, advertise in the newspaper. When you run ads in the paper you are marketing your business and also supporting your local newspaper in its efforts to provide news and information to the community.
• Follow us online: If you are unable to subscribe or advertise, please visit our website, download our app or follow us on Facebook or Twitter so you can stay informed about what's happening in the community, state, country and the world.
Newspapers are facing a critical time.
In the past 16 years, about 1,800 newspapers across the country have shut their doors for good, according to research by Penny Abernathy, a professor at the University of North Carolina's Hussman School of Journalism and Media. Since March, the impact of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) has hastened that decline as more than 60 newspapers have closed, according to the Poynter Institute.
This week, celebrate the roles a local newspaper plays in the community. And if you're able, do what you can to support one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.