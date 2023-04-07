During its most recent campaign, the United Way of Northwest Georgia set yet another fundraising record: more than $4.15 million.
For a community our size, that is truly an astounding amount. It takes a small army to pull off such a successful campaign. At the heart of that group are the scores of donors who graciously donate their hard-earned money to support the programs and organizations that the United Way helps fund.
In 2022, more than 10,000 people in Whitfield and Murray counties donated to the United Way. During that time, six new companies joined in support of United Way either through a corporate gift or an employee campaign.
The father/son duo of Piet and Julian Dossche served as the campaign co-chairs and they, along with the United Way Campaign Cabinet members, played an integral role in making the campaign a rousing success.
We salute the 2022 United Way Campaign Cabinet members, who played a vital part in assisting the co-chairs:
• Zack Adamson, Engineered Floors
• Blake Adcock, Adcock Financial Group
• Irasema Alvarado, MarshMclennan Agency
• Shane Day, Textile Rubber and Chemical Tiarco
• Fernando Galvan, Huali Floors
• Barry Gentry, Murray County Chamber of Commerce
• Andrew Hayes, Georgia Ports Authority
• Bob Hardaway, Shaw Industries Inc.
• Tammy Herndon, Herndon Properties
• Zac Long, Huali Floors
• Keyla Manning, Mattex Group
• Gage Peeples, United Surface Solutions
• Phenna Petty, Petty Dairy (Murray County Board of Education)
• Mike Sanderson, Engineered Floors
• Pete Sigmon, Shaw retiree
• Karen Townsend, community volunteer
• Greg Wrenn
• Kevin Wright, Marketing Alliance Group
• Joe Young, Engineered Floors
• Will Young, Engineered Floors
Each year, the United Way impacts more than 40,000 people in improving their education, basic needs and health. For their dedication to making our community brighter, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Piet and Julian Dossche and the United Way Campaign Cabinet members its Citizens of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.