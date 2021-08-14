Editorial: City, county funding COVID-19 outreach program to Hispanic community is money well spent

COVID-19 education and outreach in the Hispanic community.
Those are the goals of a program that the Coalition of Latino Leaders (CLILA) will start soon in Dalton and Whitfield County, thanks to funding from two local governments.
This week, the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners and the city of Dalton finance committee (which is made up of City Council members) separately approved funding for a program that will send Spanish-speaking healthcare educators into the Hispanic community to provide information on COVID-19. Each government body will spend $25,000 on the program.
CLILA will send two Spanish-speaking healthcare educators, known as promotoras, into the community to provide information on vaccines for COVID-19 as well as testing for the virus.
The plan also calls for the group to set up two vaccination events each month in areas accessible to the Hispanic community. CLILA has set a goal of getting the vaccination rate for Hispanics in Whitfield County up to 55% by Dec. 31, 2021, from the current 31%. By comparison, 34.1% of white Whitfield County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 32.1% of Blacks are vaccinated and 58.7% of Asians are vaccinated.
CLILA founder America Gruner said the money will assist in helping the all-volunteer group continue its work. She said they have held 12 COVID-19 vaccine events this year in partnership with the city of Dalton, Community Hospice and the North Georgia Health District. Gruner said since March 2020 CLILA has "canvassed about 1,000 houses distributing 13,000 fliers with information about COVID and testing," among other activities.
"Promotoras will go more often and more personally to the community raising awareness and educating people, easing their concerns and dispelling myths," she said.
This comes at a critical time in our fight against COVID-19 and the more easily transmissible delta variant that is ripping through our community. This week, Hamilton Medical Center reached the point where they had more patients than beds. As of Friday, 62 of the hospital's patients were stricken with COVID-19. Our local healthcare system, and its tireless workers, are being stretched thin.
'We're busting at the seams," Dr. Brian Delashmitt, Hamilton's chief medical officer, said in a press release on Thursday.
We urge everyone to get vaccinated and wear masks to help tamp down this latest COVID-19 surge. We are hopeful the promotoras can educate those in our Hispanic community and sway them into being vaccinated.
Right now, we need all the help we can get.
