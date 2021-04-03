Editorial: City of Dalton officials want to improve communication with the community? Take them up on it

The city of Dalton is in the midst of a review of its operations, with one focus on communication and engagement with the community.
That seems like a good idea, but communication is a two-way street.
While preliminary recommendations by consultant Jackie Killings include the posting of time-sensitive announcements to Facebook in both English and Spanish, ensuring all city committee meetings are posted on the city's online calendar and the creation of more digital content for the city's social media platforms, members of the community — you — must also take the initiative and bring your insights to the party.
What do you want to see happen in your city?
What areas of the city do you think city officials and City Council members should prioritize for attention?
What issues do you think they need to address?
How do you want your tax dollars spent?
We have for years encouraged in this space — pleaded? — for more attendance at and involvement in city public meetings by city residents, and that remains a need. It's not enough to take city officials to task in our Forum. Show up at a council meeting and have a polite but reasoned discussion with your council representative and other city officials.
City Council member Annalee Harlan said council members identified a need to improve communications with the community.
“If we don’t tell our story, other people will tell our story,” she said. “ ... Open communication and transparency are vital.”
We agree. But again, it works both ways.
The more they hear from you, the better. City officials will be more likely to make informed decisions and represent your interests well. And that's what it's all about.
