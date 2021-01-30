Editorial: City's new aquatics center will make a splash

The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department's offerings run the gamut, from traditional sports such as baseball and football to emerging sports such as lacrosse to niche sports including kayaking and skateboarding.
While the department does have an outdoor pool at its John Davis Recreation Center, a full aquatics center has been the missing piece to the portfolio.
Not for long.
Hull Property Group, the Augusta-based property developer that owns the Dalton Mall, has donated 8.38 acres of undeveloped land at the mall, near the AMC movie theaters, where the city of Dalton plans to build an aquatics center. While the project is in its early stages and city officials aren't completely certain how the center will look, there will be a competition-sized swimming pool there that can host swimming and diving meets.
The project will cost between $10 million and $15 million "depending on the amenities," said Derek Waugh, a member of the Dalton City Council. It will be funded partly from a $20 million bond for capital projects that council members approved by a 4-0 vote Thursday during a meeting of the city's Finance Committee.
Members of the local swimming community are rightfully excited about this long-awaited project. For years, Dalton High School has had the only competition-sized swimming pool in Whitfield County that all local schools share.
"Our pool has a lot of traffic," said Dalton High School Athletic Director Jeff McKinney. "Anything that could alleviate that would be great."
Also exciting is the effect the pool will have on the redevelopment of Dalton's East Walnut Avenue corridor. The mall owners have done much to improve the aesthetics of the former Walnut Square Mall. The aquatics center could help draw people to the mall, and to the many surrounding businesses.
We are certainly looking forward to diving in.
