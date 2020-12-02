Editorial: Cohutta's African American Civic District is worth saving

Our area is fortunate to still have a number of historically relevant buildings, some dating to the 1800s. While many have been magnificently restored or renovated, plenty of these structures are unfortunately showing their age. Without giving these buildings the care and attention they deserve, they may eventually become only memories.
The Atlanta-based Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation keeps an eye on these deteriorating properties throughout the state. Each year the organization releases its "Places in Peril" list, which brings attention to endangered historic sites.
A handful of area buildings have made the list in years past, including Dalton's Masonic Lodge 238 at 600 S. Hamilton St., the Tunnel Hill railroad depot and Dalton's Crown Mill Store off Chattanooga Avenue. We recently added another to the Places in Peril list: Cohutta's African American Civic District.
The Georgia Trust calls the area once the center "a small but vibrant enclave of Black Georgians." The district is three contiguous properties, which the Town of Cohutta now owns.
"Andrews Chapel, with a congregation organized in the 1870s, was constructed in 1902 and moved to its current location (from Red Clay, Tennessee) in 1923," according to the Georgia Trust. "Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, constructed in 1941, reflected continued growth of the black community. The Old Colored School was constructed in 1930, after a long history of education in the community, and remained open until 1953 when it merged with another school ... The school building has also served as a fellowship hall for the church congregations."
The Georgia Trust notes: "The current leadership in Cohutta recognizes the significance of this district; however, long-established threats persist. Population has dwindled and use of the buildings has become sporadic. Stabilization and routine maintenance are concerns for each of the buildings. The Old Colored School and the Pleasant Valley Church suffer from water infiltration and deterioration. There are current plans - but limited resources - to convert the Andrews Chapel into a public meeting space that benefits the community."
Cohutta officials envision using the buildings as a center for art and for Black history, as well as places for classes and smaller gatherings.
The city has received some small grants from the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia and other sources to maintain the buildings. A proposed six-year, $100 million 2019 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) included $150,000 for repairs to those buildings, but that SPLOST was rejected by Whitfield County voters. For the four-year, $66 million 2020 SPLOST that was approved by voters, Cohutta will receive $378,560. The biggest item on its list was $150,000 for renovations to town buildings, including City Hall.
Cohutta's African American Civic District, and the buildings that so many people in the past used, is worth saving. We are hopeful Cohutta's elected officials are able to do so, and one day the area will no longer be among Georgia's Places in Peril.
