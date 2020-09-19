Editorial: Commissioners' Monday night spending spree should give us all pause

Have you ever spent $2.5 million in one night?
If you're a regular person like most of us, probably not. But if you're a member of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, you can raise your hand.
Earlier this year the county received a windfall of about $3.4 million in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump. State officials who administer the program let county officials apply that money to the payroll of sheriff's deputies, firefighters and others who are on the front lines fighting the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
That freed up an equivalent amount of money the county had budgeted for payroll, and this past Monday night commissioners decided to spend about $2.5 million of that money for new vehicles for the sheriff's office and the fire department, and technology upgrades for a number of departments.
The spending spree was yet another example of commissioners doling out money -- your money -- instead of showing fiscal restraint and delaying these purchases as we deal with the impact COVID-19 is having on our economy.
One example of superfluous spending: Commissioners bought a $39,011 2021 Ford Explorer XLT from Ford of Dalton for Whitfield County 911. The vehicle will be used primarily by staff to travel to Forsyth for mandatory training.
Wouldn't renting a vehicle or borrowing one from another department be more cost effective?
Or reimbursing the employee for use of a personal vehicle?
Why not buy a less expensive sedan that gets better gas mileage than a gas-guzzling SUV? For example, a 2021 Honda Accord (a base model is about $25,000) gets 38 miles gallon on the highway, compared to a Ford Explorer XLT that gets 23 miles per gallon on the highway.
Do commissioners even ask these basic questions?
Look around the country. The fallout from the COVID-19 shutdown, along with the many state restrictions that shuttered or severely restricted businesses, continues. Bankruptcies, permanent business closures and the impact on the flooring industry are all still uncertain.
Some commissioners believe the county's sales tax collections have held up, despite the economic crunch COVID-19 is causing worldwide. Through the end of July, Local Option Sales Tax collections were $6.361 million, $114,000 below the $6.475 million projected in the 2020 budget. Those collections, however, may be a mirage as they were propped up by the extra $600 federal unemployment weekly benefit that ended in late July for about 25 million Americans.
At the beginning of Monday night's meeting, Commissioners Greg Jones and Barry Robbins floated up the idea of pumping the breaks on spending due to the uncertainty COVID-19 has brought to our local economy. But they quickly realized that they were outnumbered by the voting bloc of Harold Brooker, Roger Crossen, and Chairman Lynn Laughter (who usually only votes to break ties). Jones and Robbins should have held their ground and forced a vote to table the motion to discuss the spending. We are disappointed they didn't stick to their beliefs of being fiscally responsible.
We understand that running a county of more than 100,000 people costs money. Lots of money. Vehicles and other equipment have to be replaced as they wear out. Technology becomes outdated and must be updated.
But as many of us are tightening our belts and buying only items we truly need, we wish commissioners would do the same.
