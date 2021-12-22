Editorial: Community Christmas dinners continue a tradition of giving

One of the many unfortunate effects of the COVID-19 pandemic over close to the past two years is our loss of connection.
Due to the transmission of the virus, which largely occurs through the air, we have not been able to spend as much time together with our friends, neighbors, colleagues, co-workers, families and even strangers. This lack of connection seems to hit us the hardest during the holiday season when many of us reunite with people we haven't seen in weeks, months or years. Because of the COVID variant omicron and the uncertainty it has brought, some of us have canceled our holiday plans with others.
In the Dalton and Whitfield area, community Christmas dinners have helped fill the void for those seeking a meal and also seeking companionship during the holiday season. For years Harvest Outreach and Providence Ministries have offered Christmas dinners at no charge. Before the COVID pandemic, Harvest Outreach's Christmas dinner hosted gospel singing and Christmas carols by local groups while people would sit side-by-side at tables during the meals at both locations.
This holiday season, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, both Harvest Outreach and Providence Ministries will serve meals to-go only. This will be the second straight year that neither group has had indoor dining.
Harvest Outreach serves plates Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 112, 1118 N. Glenwood Ave. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no one will be admitted inside the building and only to-go plates will be served.
Providence Ministries provides its dinner Saturday, Christmas Day, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only to-go plates will be served. Volunteers are needed. Providence Ministries is at 711 S. Hamilton St.
Both events need volunteers. Anyone who wants to help out is welcome.
We thank Harvest Outreach and Providence Ministries for providing the public with this tremendous service. We also thank everyone else who makes the Christmas dinners possible, from those who donate to the organizations to the volunteers who plate the food.
