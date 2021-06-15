Editorial: Concerts in the Park summer music series gets underway Saturday night

Good music, good friends and good times.
That's what the Murray Arts Council's Concerts in the Park summer series offers attendees. The series kicks off Saturday night at 7 with opener The Stringy Blues Band followed by featured act Pony Bradshaw.
The concerts at the Chatsworth City Park are free and open to the public. The park is at 444 Second Ave. behind City Hall and includes public restrooms. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. Organizers encourage attendees to bring chairs or blankets to spread out on the park's lawn. The concert series is sponsored by a grant from Mohawk Industries.
The concert series continues on July 17 with The Other Brothers with opening performer Andy Giles; Aug. 21 with Slim Pickins as the featured act with opening performer Zach Chastain; and wraps up on Sept. 18 with Doc Marten’s Flannel Review with opening performer Greg Parton. If you'd like more information on the events, visit www.murray-arts.com or check out murraycountyartscouncil on Facebook.
Over in Dalton, the music continues on Friday nights with the Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series at the Burr Performing Arts Park. The series continues every Friday night through July with Friday night concerts on select dates in August and September.
This Friday, the music series features bluegrass. The Truist Tent pre-show features Garrett Arb from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15, opener Barefoot Nellie & Co. plays from 7:30 to 8:15 and headliner Bluetastic Fangrass is on stage from 8:30 to 10. All concerts are free and open to the public. For a complete list of dates and scheduled performers, visit VisitDaltonGA.com/OffTheRails2021.
We appreciate everyone who has played a part in bringing quality music to the public, and for organizing these free community events. Booking acts, securing locations and dealing with the many other logistical challenges that come with live, outdoor music isn't always easy, but the payoff is seeing people come together and enjoy the arts.
With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many local events during the past 16 months to be canceled, being outside again and enjoying time with friends and family feels wonderful. This summer we hope to see you at Burr Park on Friday nights and at Chatsworth City Park on those select Saturday nights.
