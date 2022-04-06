The United Way of Northwest Georgia held its annual meeting recently and rightfully called it a “celebration.”
Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for safety in all we do because of it, this celebration was held via Facebook Live. And there was much to celebrate, including the news that the 2021 campaign raised over $4.125 million that will benefit area residents in need. And these are not faceless individuals, but neighbors, acquaintances, friends, family members.
We always say this area is blessed because of the caring and compassionate nature of its people, and the United Way of Northwest Georgia’s 2021 fundraising campaign certainly reinforces that. To raise over $4 million in the midst of a pandemic that has had a tremendous negative economic impact on many people and businesses in our area is quite simply amazing. We are blessed once again by the generosity of so many in our community.
The reason for all this fundraising?
To improve lives, as the United Way of Northwest Georgia states in its mission.
Campaign Co-Chairs Isabel Pimentel and Mike Sanderson, along with President Amanda Burt, thanked all the CEOs, campaign teams and employees who supported United Way by giving, advocating and volunteering throughout the year.
“United Way’s mission is simple: Improving lives. Inspiring donors. Uniting community,” said Tim Baucom, United Way board chair. “We connect people in need with people who can help through the building blocks of a good life — education, basic needs and health. Over 50,000 lives are impacted by United Way in Whitfield and Murray counties each year.”
That is a comforting thought as the pandemic continues on and we try to return to some sense of normalcy thanks to the vaccines that are now available and the actions of those who continue to do the right things with respect to COVID: getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and practicing good hygiene.
The work continues in both fighting COVID and for the United Way of Northwest Georgia. You can visit ourunitedway.org to learn how to “give, advocate and volunteer,” and discover ways you can help our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.