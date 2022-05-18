Our first local high school graduation ceremony is Friday night, as Northwest Whitfield kicks off a string of commencement ceremonies over the next two weeks.
The students who will walk across the stage and receive their diploma have endured an extremely stressful and unpredictable past 25 months as the COVID-19 pandemic turned the world upside-down.
The pandemic disrupted academic schedules and forced students to focus not only on learning (and the many important social aspects of high school) but above all on keeping themselves, their friends and their loved ones safe. They became familiar with vaccines, masks, social distancing, online learning and the importance of good hygiene practices as ways to combat the dreaded virus. They may have even lost loved ones to it, or not been able to hug or see a beloved family member because of it.
Students had to learn from home for the final two months of the 2019-20 academic year, and then decided with their families whether to remain virtual or resume in-person instruction the following school year. Key high school experiences — prom, sports seasons, graduation, etc. — were canceled, rescheduled or reworked due to the pandemic. That is plenty of pressure at a young age. We believe those experiences will serve them well going forward as they have learned to adapt and deal with disappointing challenges.
In addition to the uncertainty the pandemic brought, students also experienced social upheaval as millions took to the streets to raise awareness for social justice; watched as the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., was stormed on Jan. 6, 2021; are watching in real time as Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine continues; and saw our national political discourse became increasingly caustic.
These graduates deserve our admiration and a hearty congratulations for enduring these years of uncertainty to succeed through it all. It hasn’t always been easy, but they have persevered to graduate high school and move on to their next phase in life, whether that’s college, a technical school, the military, the work force or another endeavor.
To honor their achievements, the senior photos from students at high schools in Whitfield and Murray counties will be published in our annual graduation section in our Saturday, May 28, newspaper.
Well done, graduates! We salute you!
