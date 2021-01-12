Editorial: COVID-19 vaccines offer hope, but continue wearing masks, keeping distance from others

On Monday, Georgia blew past 642,000 COVID-19 cases in reporting 6,339 new cases, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Overall, Georgia has reported 642,712 confirmed cases and 121,787 antigen cases -- an increase of 1,115 antigen cases from Sunday to Monday -- since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases -- results from rapid virus tests -- as part of its daily status report.
Also, the state reported 17 virus-related deaths Monday, bringing the number to 10,299 deaths statewide. The Department of Public Health suspects there have also been 1,176 probable deaths related to the virus.
The United States is hitting daily records for COVID-19 cases and deaths. Many states are as well. Closer to home, COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Whitfield and Murray counties.
Although the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available across the country and offer hope to putting the pandemic behind us, the vaccine rollout has been inefficient and ineffective. That means as many of us wait to receive the vaccine, we must stay vigilant in protecting ourselves, our families, our friends and our communities against COVID-19.
These are three "important ways to slow the spread" of COVID-19, according to the CDC:
• Wear a mask to protect yourself and others and stop the spread of COVID-19.
• Stay at least 6 feet (about two arm lengths) from others who don't live with you.
• Avoid crowds. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19.
The CDC suggests these actions when going out:
• Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect yourself and others.
• Stay 6 feet apart from others who don't live with you.
• Avoid crowds.
• Avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren't available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.