Editorial: Dalton's new program to address blight a win for the community

Blight can depress property values, attract crime and be a mental drain on neighbors who have to deal with the problems, whether they stem from an abandoned business or a dilapidated home.
No one likes blight. Often, it's hard to do anything about it.
That's why we were pleased to see the city of Dalton earlier this month report that the first blighted structure was demolished under a new city program. That home was on New Doris Street, off Riverbend Road, and two other houses on that street are planned to be part of the program.
Under the program, the building inspector must declare the house uninhabitable and the owner has to agree to the demolition and agree to compensate the city for the cost of removing any asbestos or other hazardous materials and to compensate the city for taking the debris to the landfill.
The program's goal is to speed up the cleanup of such properties and save the city and the property owner the legal costs of going to court to condemn the properties. The owners of seven houses have applied for the program so far, Dalton City Administrator Andrew Parker said. He said the Dalton Fire Department will assess the other houses for asbestos.
"Probably, the next two (to be demolished) will be on Glenwood Avenue, just south of Southern Wholesale," Parker said. "A few of these have messy titles that we are having to work through with the city attorney (Terry Miller), where there are multiple heirs. As we continue to work through this process we may just have to work some of these complicated ones through the court system. But I think that by next month we'll have three or four down."
Many community residents are rightly concerned about the city's appearance. Abandoned homes, overgrown yards, illegal dumping and litter are often at the top of residents' list of complaints. Elected officials and those seeking office often talk tough about cracking down on blight, but those promises are not always fulfilled.
While the process of removing a blighted structure can be onerous -- remember how long the process took to tear down the run-down hotel at exit 336? -- we are glad to see the city of Dalton taking steps to improve our city.
