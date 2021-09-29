Editorial: Deadline to register to vote quickly approaching

You may have missed it, but Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day. The nonpartisan civic holiday was first observed in 2012 and celebrates the democracy we have in the United States.
If you missed National Voter Registration Day, keep in mind that the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election is Monday. You can register at the Georgia Secretary of State's Office's website at sos.ga.gov or at the Board of Elections office in the Whitfield County Courthouse.
According to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office (georgia.gov/register-vote), to register to vote you must:
• Be a citizen of the United States.
• Be a legal resident of the county.
• Be at least 17 1/2 years of age to register and 18 years of age to vote.
• Not be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude.
• Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge.
After you've made sure you are eligible to vote, you then fill out and submit a voter registration application, check for your precinct card and then vote.
Keep in mind that early voting runs Oct. 12-29, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Board of Elections office. There will also be two Saturdays during that time frame where the office will be open for early voting.
For voters in Dalton and Whitfield County, they will have three races to vote on: Dalton City Council Ward 2: Annalee Harlan and Rodney Craig Miller; Dalton City Council Ward 4: Gary Crews and Steve Farrow; and the Dalton Board of Education: Palmer Griffin and Manuel Meza. All other positions in the election are uncontested.
All city offices are nonpartisan. School board members and council members are elected citywide. Board and council terms are for four years. The school board chair and vice chair are elected by the board members.
Being a part of the democratic process of voting is an honor we all should participate in. Please register to vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.