Editorial: Domestic Violence Awareness Month raises awareness, lets people know help is available

On Wednesday, men will put on high heels and strut around the campus of Dalton State College.
Is this just another step in the crazy world of 2020?
Not exactly.
On that day, the annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event to benefit the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center and raise awareness for domestic violence will be held as October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Although domestic violence isn't a topic many of us feel comfortable talking about, it's widespread. Each year, about 1.3 million women and 835,000 men are victims of physical violence by a partner, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The Walk A Mile In Her Shoes is a fun event that tackles the serious, nationwide problem of domestic violence.
The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center has served the community for 41 years by providing emergency shelter for domestic violence victims and their children. The crisis center also provides outreach services for those victims that may not need shelter through offices in Whitfield, Murray and Gordon counties. All services are free, safe and confidential.
Last year, the crisis center served 1,578 new clients. However, many domestic violence incidences aren't reported because victims fear for their safety. Others don't know help is available. Additionally, the new coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has brought more challenges to the issue of domestic violence.
The center's 24-hour crisis line is (706) 278-5586. Visit the center's website at www.nwgafcc.com for more information. During an emergency, domestic violence victims should call 911 or contact state or local law enforcement officials, who can respond to these crimes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. People who need non-emergency help should call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-SAFE or visit www.TheHotline.org.
"While the pandemic has brought new challenges to people across the country, especially survivors, we can all take action to end domestic violence. Uplifting survivors' voices, advocating for lifesaving resources, and reaching out when friends or loved ones are in trouble will help us build a world without domestic violence," said Katie Ray-Jones, CEO of the National Domestic Violence Hotline. "When we educate ourselves and others about domestic abuse, we equip communities with knowledge and confidence to end violence."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.