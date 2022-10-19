The fall season offers plenty to do on weekends. There are fall festivals to attend, leaves to rake and football to watch.
But this Saturday and next Saturday, Georgia residents have another thing they can do — vote. And if you have issues getting out to vote, there’s a solution for you on those days.
Whitfield County transit is offering free rides to the courthouse and back home for residents of any part of the county on Saturday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 29, for early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election. Polls are open each of those days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To schedule a ride, call Whitfield County transit at (706) 278-3606. Officials request voters call at least 24 hours in advance to make sure they can be fit into the schedule.
In Whitfield County, in addition to those Saturdays, early voting is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the courthouse. In Murray County, in addition to those Saturdays, early voting is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Murray County Recreation Department on Hyden Tyler Road. Early voting ends Friday, Nov. 4.
We encourage everyone who is registered to vote, and to take advantage of the convenience and flexibility that early voting provides. If you’re busy during the week with work, meetings or after-school events for your children, the two Saturdays of early voting allow the perfect opportunity to make your voice heard in the democratic process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.