Today is the official start of summer as the summer solstice arrives at 5:13 a.m.
There’s another important event today that begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. — the Georgia general primary runoffs.
The primaries determine who will be the Republican and Democratic candidates in the Nov. 8 general election. But before you make time in your busy calendar to vote, make sure that you are allowed to cast your ballot.
If you were eligible to vote in the May 24 general election and didn’t vote or voted on the nonpartisan ballot, then you can participate in the primary runoffs. If you voted in a partisan primary, you can only vote in the runoff for that party.
In Whitfield County, Republican Party voters decide whether Joe Barnett or Greg Williams will be the party’s nominee in the general election for the District 4 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Education. The post is elected countywide except for the city of Dalton. So if you live in Dalton and voted in the Republican primary on May 24, then you won’t vote in the primary runoff.
Incumbent Republican Joseph Farmer did not seek reelection for the District 4 school board seat. No Democrat qualified. The term is four years.
There are no local runoffs in Murray County — the only races are on the Democratic Party ballot.
For those voting in the Democratic runoffs, Charlie Bailey faces Kwanza Hall for lieutenant governor; Dee Dawkins-Haigler takes on Bee Nguyen for secretary of state; Raphael Baker faces Janice Laws Robinson for insurance commissioner; and William “Will” Buckle Jr. takes on Nicole Horn for labor commissioner.
Sample ballots were published in the Jun 10 Dalton Daily Citizen and are available in our e-edition at www.dailycitizen.news.
Please get out and vote today.
