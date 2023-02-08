We are in the middle of the National Weather Service’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week, which is Monday through Friday.
The main goal of the week is to raise awareness of the dangers of severe weather, and to remind people that it can strike at any time. And that time includes while we are driving, whether we encounter high winds, tornadoes, thunderstorms, freezes, snow, ice or even hurricanes.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is helping to get the word out about dealing with severe weather on highways and roads throughout our state.
“Georgia DOT prepares year-round for all types of weather events to ensure our crews have the tools and supplies at the ready when emergency response is needed,” said Emily Fish, Georgia DOT’s assistant state maintenance engineer. “For example, in the summer we begin preparations for winter weather events — counting supplies, repairing broken equipment, ordering new items we need. And in the winter, we are restocking our equipment required for response to any tornado or thunderstorm event which may result in downed trees and severe damage to roadways. We are also constantly reviewing response plans for all types of weather emergency and conducting safety and skill trainings with employees. We never stop preparing.”
The DOT “always encourages motorists to stay off the roads when possible during severe weather, especially freezing events, tornadoes and flooding.” However, when you must drive, the DOT offers these tips:
• Be prepared: Know what you will do in every possible situation.
• Thunderstorms or high wind: If you see downed trees or powerlines, turn around and report them to your local authorities.
• Freezing events: Put gas in your car and keep extra blankets, food and water in your trunk. If you see what looks like a wet spot on the road and it’s colder than 32 degrees, it is likely black ice.
• Flooding: Turn around, don’t drown when it comes to flooding on roadways. It is never safe to drive into floodwaters; it takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks. You cannot see below the surface of the water to know how deep it is or if the road surface is compromised.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.