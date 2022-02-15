On Monday, many of us celebrated Valentine’s Day through the shape of hearts. A heart-shaped piece of chocolate, a box full of candies in a box shaped like a heart, a heart-shaped card.
While we showed our love for others with gifts shaped as hearts, during February we are reminded to take care of our physical hearts as we commemorate American Heart Month.
Locally, Hamilton Medical Center is encouraging people to focus on their cardiovascular health by providing free heart health assessments including cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure checks. Those screenings, as well as other health-related information, are available Saturday as the Dalton Whitfield NAACP hosts a health fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. For other times and locations, check our website at daltondailycitizen.com.
Why are these screenings so important? Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.
Our local hospital is also sharing stories from area residents who are success stories when it comes to overcoming cardiovascular issues. This past weekend, we learned about local resident Cheryl Jones being diagnosed later in life with a congenital heart defect and the steps she took to address the problem.
Here are several “self-care” for your heart tips from the National Heart, Blood and Lung Institute:
• Get a daily dose of physical activity, such as a brisk, 30-minute walk.
• Cook meals that are low in sodium and unhealthy fats.
• Take your medications as prescribed and keep your medical appointments.
• Sleep seven to eight hours a night.
• Manage stress through, for example, meditation, yoga, a warm bath or quiet time with a good book or funny movie.
• Try to reach or stay at a healthy weight by moving more and having snacks like fruits and vegetables ready to grab when hunger hits.
• Part of self-care is knowing your health status. Even during uncertain and busy times, get your blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels checked. Talk to your health care provider about your heart health.
We hope you take time this month to focus on your heart health, and make taking care of your heart something done year-round.
