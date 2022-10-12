Much of the country goes pink in October.
You’ll see people wearing pink ribbons on their shirts, football players decked out in pink shoes, pink banners at home and businesses — all to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is commemorated each October.
Nearly 10 million cancer screenings were missed in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, causing many deaths that could have been prevented. Breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women. Men can also be diagnosed with breast cancer.
AdventHealth Murray, Hamilton Medical Center and the public health departments in Murray and Whitfield counties are doing their part to help stress the importance of mammograms recommended yearly beginning at age 40, or earlier if you have a family history of breast cancer. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance programs.
Most breast cancers are found in women who are 50 years old or older, but breast cancer also affects younger women. About 10% of all new cases of breast cancer in the United States are found in women younger than 45 years of age.
Public health departments in Murray and Whitfield counties are offering free breast exams and events this month.
• The Murray County Health Department has a Breast Cancer Awareness Day on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the health department, offering free breast exams to women ages 40 to 64 or if they have symptoms (see below) from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Murray County Health Department is at 709 Old Dalton-Ellijay Road in Chatsworth, and the phone number is (706) 695-4585.
Additionally, Chatsworth Mayor K.W. Gong signed a proclamation declaring October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
• The Whitfield County Health Department’s Women’s Clinic hosts a Breast Cancer Awareness Day on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon. Free clinical breast exams will be provided for any woman 19 years old or older. No appointment is necessary. The Whitfield County Health Department address is 800 Professional Blvd. in Dalton, and the phone number is (706) 279-9600. The Women’s Clinic is in the back. The health department is at 800 Professional Blvd. in Dalton (the Women’s Clinic is in the back) and the phone number is (706) 279-9600.
Some of the warning signs and symptoms of breast cancer are:
• New lump in the breast or underarm (armpit).
• Thickening or swelling of part of the breast.
• Irritation or dimpling of breast skin.
• Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast.
• Pulling in of the nipple.
• Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood.
• Any change in the size or shape of the breast.
• Pain in the breast.
Learn more about the common symptoms of breast cancer and how to prevent it at www.cdc.gov/cancer/breast/resources/print.htm.
