We aren’t accustomed to voting in late June.
But on Tuesday, June 21, some voters will head to the polls again to vote in the general primary runoffs. Before that date, however, those eligible voters can take advantage of early voting which begins Monday and ends Friday.
Before you make time in your busy calendar to early vote, make sure that you are allowed to cast your ballot. If you were eligible to vote in the May 24 general election and didn’t vote or voted on the nonpartisan ballot, then you can participate in the primary runoffs. If you voted in a partisan primary, you can only vote in the runoff for that party.
The primaries determine who will be the Republican and Democratic candidates in the Nov. 8 general election.
In Whitfield County, early voting is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the county elections office in the courthouse.
In Whitfield County, Republican Party voters will decide whether Joe Barnett or Greg Williams will be the party’s nominee in the general election for the District 4 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Education. The post is elected countywide except for the city of Dalton. So if you live in Dalton and voted in the Republican primary on May 24, then you won’t vote in the primary runoff.
Incumbent Republican Joseph Farmer did not seek reelection for the District 4 school board seat. No Democrat qualified. The term is four years.
In Murray County, early voting is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the recreation department at 651 Hyden Tyler Road in Chatsworth. There are no local runoffs in Murray County — the only races are on the Democratic Party ballot.
For those voting in the Democratic runoffs, Charlie Bailey faces Kwanza Hall for lieutenant governor; Dee Dawkins-Haigler takes on Bee Nguyen for secretary of state; Raphael Baker faces Janice Laws Robinson for insurance commissioner; and William “Will” Buckle Jr. takes on Nicole Horn for labor commissioner.
Sample ballots were published in Friday’s Dalton Daily Citizen and are available in our e-edition at www.dailycitizen.news.
If you are eligible, we encourage you to exercise your right to vote in the June 21 runoffs.
