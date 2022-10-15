If you haven’t heard — how in the world have you dodged the tidal wave of TV commercials, robocalls, mailers, etc.? — the general election is next month.
On Nov. 8, voters in Whitfield and Murray counties head to the polls to pick a governor, a U.S. senator and a U.S. representative. However, you don’t have to wait until Election Day to vote.
Early voting for the general election begins Monday. In Whitfield County, voters can cast their ballot at the courthouse at 205 N. Selvidge St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Friday, Nov. 4. In Murray County, early voting is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Friday, Nov. 4, at the Murray County Recreation Department at 651 Hyden Tyler Road.
There are two Saturdays of early voting — Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. Voting hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the courthouse in Whitfield County and at the Murray County rec center.
Oct. 28 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those in line at 7 p.m. are allowed to vote.
There are no local contested races in Whitfield and Murray counties as all of the races were essentially determined during the primary. However, there are plenty of impactful state and national contest.
• Incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp seeks reelection and faces challengersDemocrat Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Shane Haze.
• Incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock takes on Republican Herschel Walker and Libertarian Chase Oliver.
• For U.S. House of Representatives District 14 (which includes Whitfield and Murray counties), incumbent Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene faces Democrat Marcus Flowers.
We encourage everyone who is registered to vote, and to vote early. Take advantage of the convenience that early voting provides and exercise your right to vote.
