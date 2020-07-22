Editorial: Early voting underway for Republican Congressional runoff

You may have forgotten, or perhaps you were not aware, but early voting is underway for the Republican runoff for the 14th Congressional District seat, which includes 12 full or partial counties including all of Murray and Whitfield.
The two candidates vying for retiring U.S. Rep. Tom Graves' (Ranger) District 14 seat are Rome neurosurgeon John Cowan and construction executive Marjorie Taylor Greene.
They emerged from a nine-person battle royal during the Presidential Preference Primary and General Primary on June 9.
Early voting is currently underway Monday through Friday until Aug. 7. Whitfield County voters can vote at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Murray County residents can cast their ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
There is no Saturday voting.
The actual runoff is Tuesday, Aug. 11, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Greene paced the field amassing 40.34% (43,892 votes) of the vote to Cowan's 21.01% (22,862 votes). Since neither candidate garnered the 50% plus one threshold, they head to the runoff.
Greene led Whitfield County with 45.6% (5,454 votes) to Cowan's 21.1% (2,528).
So the Republican candidates face off again. The winner takes on Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
We encourage everyone to take advantage of early voting. Lines are usually shorter during early voting than on the actual voting day.
As our lives seem to become busier by the day it's easy to forget to vote on Aug. 11, or have something come up that prevents us from having our voice heard.
So put on your mask, grab you bottle of hand sanitizer and head to the polls to vote early!
