Editorial: Expansion of free COVID testing program in North Georgia comes at an important time

As the omicron COVID-19 variant burns through the country, many people attempting to get tested for the virus have found long lines at testing sites or bare shelves at pharmacies while searching for at-home tests.
Beginning Wednesday, 500 million free at-home COVID tests will be available to Americans as part of the Biden administration's plan to increase testing. Each household can order four at-home tests at covidtests.gov. The kits will be mailed to homes within seven to 12 days through the U.S. Postal Service. There are no shipping costs and you don't need to enter a credit card number.
In the meantime, local COVID testing sites have increased their testing parameters as well.
MAKO Medical is now offering free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Chatsworth each Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The testing site, at the Murray County Recreation Department at 651 Hyden Tyler Road, has operated on Mondays since last September.
"However, the greater demand for testing, due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, required an extra day of operation each week in Chatsworth to make it easier for residents to get free testing locally," according to the North Georgia Health District.
MAKO Medical COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Dalton and Woodstock are now open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in addition to the time these sites operate each Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Due to the currently high volumes of people coming to the Woodstock testing site it is recommended to arrive there by 1:30 p.m. on weekdays and by 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays to ensure testing before closing time.
Additional MAKO Medical COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in North Georgia are in Blue Ridge, Ellijay and Jasper. Addresses and operating schedules for these locations are on the North Georgia Health District website at https://www.nghd.org/news/media-releases/free-covid-19-testing-available-in-north-georgia.
Anyone who has COVID-19 type symptoms or has been in close contact recently with a person infected with the virus needs to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 testing is offered for free at the MAKO Medical drive-thru testing sites in North Georgia through a partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health. This is PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing performed with a nasal swab to determine the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19. It is important to register ahead for testing at https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting.
If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, please get tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.