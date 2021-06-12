Editorial: 'Forever in peace' may the American flag wave

"You're a grand old flag,
"You're a high flyin' flag
"And forever in peace may you wave ..."
These words about the American flag from the song "You're a Grand Old Flag" written by George M. Cohan for his 1906 stage musical "George Washington, Jr." are known to stir the heart and instill pride in the listener for our beloved country.
According to the Library of Congress, "The original lyric ... came, as Cohan later explained, from an encounter he had with a Civil War veteran who fought at Gettysburg. The two men found themselves next to each other and Cohan noticed the vet held a carefully folded but ragged old flag. The man reportedly then turned to Cohan and said, 'She's a grand old rag.' Cohan thought it was a great line and originally named his tune 'You're a Grand Old Rag.' So many groups and individuals objected to calling the flag a 'rag,' however, that he 'gave 'em what they wanted' and switched words, renaming the song 'You're a Grand Old Flag.'"
It sure is, and Monday, June 14, is Flag Day, a day when we especially cherish and honor our flag. In our weekend edition is a six-page Flag Etiquette guide with information about the history of the flag and tips including how to properly fold and display it.
In a proclamation for Flag Day and National Flag Week, President Biden provided some history about the flag:
"In the midst of a revolution, less than a year after declaring our independence, the Congress consecrated what would become an enduring emblem of American unity by adopting a national flag on June 14, 1777. In the 244 years since, the United States has grown and changed across the generations -- and our flag has changed in turn. The blue field of stars has been enlarged as our Union has gained in size and strength. The 13 stripes, symbolizing the 13 original states, have held as constant as the bedrock values upon which our nation was first conceived -- the very same values we still cherish, and still reach for, today.
"Since adoption of the Stars and Stripes, Americans -- and people around the world -- have continuously looked to our flag as a symbol of unity and liberty. ... Its prominence at civic landmarks and seats of public authority communicates the promise of democracy -- that under this flag, the rule of law is supreme and the people reign. As we continue the sacred work of building a more perfect Union together, let our flag serve as a reminder to us, and to the world, that America stands for and strives for the promise of freedom, justice and equality for all."
In these increasingly divisive times, when political parties and their followers demonize the members of the other party, when racial justice is sought but not always granted, when false conspiracy theories are alive and well and further cause divisions among our people, it is good to read these words about our flag, to remember that it is a symbol of our togetherness and unity.
It is our responsibility, each of us, to ensure that "America stands for and strives for the promise of freedom, justice and equality for all."
It is up to us to make sure that the "grand old flag" waves forever in peace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.