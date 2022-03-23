April 18.
That’s the deadline to file your state and federal tax returns, and it is quickly approaching.
Tax professionals routinely recommend you begin amassing all of your tax-related documents, and then file as soon as possible. Having all the correct information is especially vital for those who received advance Child Tax Credit payments or Economic Impact Payments (American Rescue Plan stimulus payments) in 2021 as they will need those payments amounts when preparing their tax return. The Internal Revenue Service is mailing special letters to recipients. They can also check amounts received on IRS.gov.
The IRS began processing tax returns at the end of January.
The U.S. tax code can be complex, and filling out your tax forms properly can be difficult. Fortunately for those in the Dalton community, there’s help.
Through April 15, the AARP Foundation is providing tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program by appointment only — and it’s completely free.
There are two Dalton locations:
• The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library on Tuesdays and Fridays. For appointments, go to https://tinyurl.com/taxaide2022L or leave a message by phone or text at (423) 380-8048
• The Mack Gaston Community Center on Mondays and Saturdays. For appointments, go to https://tiny.one/taxaide2022G or leave a message by phone or text at (423) 250-5116.
Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. tax code. The Tax-Aide option for the North Georgia area is low contact. Taxpayers interact with IRS-certified Tax-aide volunteers in two, short in-person meetings to exchange documents.
We appreciate the businesses and groups sponsoring these free programs, and we salute the many volunteers who make it possible.
