April 18 may seem like months away — well, because it is — but that day, the deadline to file your state and federal tax returns, will be here before you know it. The usual deadline is April 15, but due to it being a Saturday and various state holidays the filing deadline is pushed back to April 18.
Tax professionals routinely recommend you begin amassing all of your tax-related documents, and then file as soon as possible. Having all the correct information is vital for everyone. The U.S. tax code can be complex, and filling out your tax forms properly can be difficult. Fortunately for those in the Dalton community, there’s help.
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide service returns this tax season. AARP provides free personal income tax counseling and tax preparation for middle- to low-income taxpayers with special attention to those 50 years of age and older.
This year is by appointment only. You can make appointments now at https://tinyurl.com/tax-aidelibrary (at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library for Tuesday and Friday appointments beginning Friday, Feb. 3, through Friday, April 14) and at https://tiny.one/tax-aidegaston (at the Mack Gaston Community Center for Saturday appointments beginning Saturday, Feb. 4, through Saturday, April 15).
Appointments can be made for in-person tax preparation which requires a one-time appointment of approximately one hour. Taxpayers should stop by the library or the community center to pick up a packet of forms needed to complete their tax return.
Some important notes:
• Social Security cards are required for all people included on the return.
• Both taxpayers (taxpayer and spouse) must be present to sign the return.
• Bring the previous year tax return.
We appreciate the groups sponsoring this free program, and we salute the many volunteers who make it possible.
