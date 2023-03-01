The U.S. tax code is several thousand pages — and that’s just the table of contents.
While we make the comment in jest, the tax code is nonetheless a hulking document that can be intimidating as we work to file our state and federal income taxes. On top of the sheer size, there are tax code changes each year that can cause serious head-scratching.
April 18 is the deadline to file your state and federal tax returns. The usual deadline is April 15, but due to it being a Saturday and various state holidays the filing deadline is pushed back to April 18.
Tax professionals routinely recommend you begin amassing all of your tax-related documents, and then file as soon as possible. Having all the correct information is vital for everyone. The U.S. tax code can be complex, and filling out your tax forms properly can be difficult. Fortunately for those in the Dalton community, there’s help.
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide service is back this tax season. AARP provides free personal income tax counseling and tax preparation for middle- to low-income taxpayers with special attention to those 50 years of age and older.
This year is by appointment only. You can make appointments at https://tinyurl.com/tax-aidelibrary (at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library for Tuesday and Friday appointments through Friday, April 14) and at https://tiny.one/tax-aidegaston (at the Mack Gaston Community Center for Saturday appointments through Saturday, April 15).
Appointments can be made for in-person tax preparation which requires a one-time appointment of approximately one hour. Taxpayers should stop by the library or the community center to pick up a packet of forms needed to complete their tax return.
Some important notes:
• Social Security cards are required for all people included on the return.
• Both taxpayers (taxpayer and spouse) must be present to sign the return.
• Bring the previous year tax return.
We appreciate the many volunteers who assist area residents with their taxes, and we thank the number of groups that chip in. We recommend you take advantage of their free services.
