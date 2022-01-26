Editorial: Free tax help programs a boon to the Dalton community

April 18 may seem like months away -- well, because it is -- but that day, the deadline to file your state and federal tax returns, will be here before you know it.
Tax professionals routinely recommend you begin amassing all of your tax-related documents, and then file as soon as possible. Having all the correct information is especially vital for those who received advance Child Tax Credit payments or Economic Impact Payments (American Rescue Plan stimulus payments) in 2021 as they will need those payments amounts when preparing their tax return. The Internal Revenue Service is mailing special letters to recipients. They can also check amounts received on IRS.gov.
The IRS began processing tax returns on Monday.
The U.S. tax code can be complex, and filling out your tax forms properly can be difficult. Fortunately for those in the Dalton community, there's help. There are two local programs providing assistance to those who need help.
• Through March 5, Georgia United Foundation offers free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) for the Dalton community thanks to a longstanding partnership with Dalton State College, the Internal Revenue Service and Georgia United Credit Union. The VITA program is open to all low to moderate income taxpayers, without depreciable assets, business losses or extensive stock transactions.
About 40 Dalton State students and alumni volunteer for the program each year. Dalton State students are IRS-certified tax preparers and earn academic credit for their participation in the VITA program. As part of the partnership, Georgia United Credit Union provides office space.
Due to COVID-19, additional health and safety protocols have been enacted and walk-up appointments are not offered. All appointments must be scheduled through the online scheduling system at gucufoundation.org/vita. Appointments are at Georgia United Credit Union, 605 Calhoun St. Sessions are available through March 5 on Fridays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Beginning Feb. 1 and continuing through April 15, the AARP Foundation is providing tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program by appointment only -- and it's completely free.
There are two Dalton locations. The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library on Tuesdays and Fridays. For appointments, go to https://tinyurl.com/taxaide2022L or leave a message by phone or text at (423) 380-8048. The Mack Gaston Community Center on Mondays and Saturdays. For appointments, go to https://tiny.one/taxaide2022G or leave a message by phone or text at (423) 250-5116.
Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. tax code. The Tax-Aide option for the North Georgia area is low contact. Taxpayers interact with IRS-certified Tax-aide volunteers in two, short in-person meetings to exchange documents.
We appreciate the businesses and groups sponsoring these free programs, and we salute the many volunteers who make it possible.
