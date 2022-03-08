If you’ve filled up at the gas pump lately, you’re likely experiencing sticker shock.
For the first time in 14 years, the average price of regular gasoline crept past $4 per gallon on Sunday, according to the AAA motor club. A little over a week into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of regular gas has soared by almost 41 cents across the U.S.
Closer to home in Georgia, drivers are paying an average price of $3.88 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 38 cents more than a week ago, 64 cents more than last month and $1.30 more than this time last year, according to AAA. It now costs motorists $58.20 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.
“Georgia gas price average is approaching $4 per-gallon statewide,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Pump prices sharp rise is primarily due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, which is causing crude oil prices to climb above $100 per barrel.”
The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Brunswick ($3.94), Macon ($3.91) and Valdosta ($3.90) while the least expensive Georgia metro markets are Rome ($3.77), Gainesville ($3.79) and Dalton ($3.81).
According to the Associated Press, “On Sunday, California had the highest average price per gallon among U.S. states at $5.29, while Missouri had the lowest at around $3.60.”
And with the Russia invasion of Ukraine escalating, gas prices are expected to continue to increase.
“As Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to evolve and we head into a season where gas prices typically increase, Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than they ever have before,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement.
AAA offered these tips to help save money at the pump and to conserve fuel while on the road:
Money-saving tips
• Shop around for gas prices.
• Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
• Enroll in fuel savings programs.
Fuel-saving tips
• Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy.
• Combine errands to limit driving time.
• Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.
• Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
