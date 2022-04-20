It’s a fact of life: Volunteers are needed every day and at many places.
They make up an often unheralded segment of our community. They are there to fill gaps that would otherwise go unfilled. And they always seem to be in short supply.
Which is why there are several efforts underway to recruit more people and create awareness of the need for volunteers. All residents have some talent or skill that is useful to some philanthropic organization, be it school, church or a health care facility. Whether that skill is medical expertise, language skills or simply free time and empty hands, there are opportunities nearby for all sorts of people.
We celebrate National Volunteer Week April 17 through April 23, which was made official in a proclamation by President Joe Biden earlier this month.
“People who volunteer develop new skills, build their personal and professional networks, forge a deeper connection with their communities and service organizations, and experience the joy of serving a larger cause,” the proclamation reads. “The opportunities to volunteer are seemingly limitless. Students gain real world experience, workers apply their skills to organizations that benefit from their experience and often develop new skills in the process, and older Americans improve their health and longevity. At every age and stage in life, volunteers experience the profound joy of giving back.”
The theme for National Volunteer Week is “Celebrating Service,” and one of our largest local volunteer groups did just that Tuesday night. The United Way of Northwest Georgia hosted its second annual United Virtual Volunteer Awards Ceremony via Facebook Live.
There are plenty of groups, schools, churches and other organizations in our community that could use a helping hand. To learn about volunteer opportunities through the United Way of Northwest Georgia, visit volunteernwga.org or contact Hayley Poillucci at hayley.poillucci@ourunitedway.org.
Perhaps you know someone who volunteers at a community agency. Chances are they have been doing it for a long time because they enjoy doing something worthwhile and they get something out of it as well.
During National Volunteer Week, we salute these people who give so freely of their time and humbly ask that you consider doing the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.