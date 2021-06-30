Editorial: Get out and enjoy public Fourth of July events this weekend

They're back -- with a bang!
After skipping a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public Fourth of July celebrations are returning this weekend in Whitfield and Murray counties to help spread the patriotic pride to commemorate the United States' Declaration of Independence.
On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress declared the 13 American colonies were no longer under the rule of King George III, Britain's monarch, and were now united and independent states. While the body voted to declare independence on July 2, it was not officially declared until two days later -- July 4.
The Fourth of July has since become one of the United States' seminal nonsecular holidays, marked by public displays of national pride. Parades, firework displays and other outdoor events have become a hallmark of the holiday.
While officials in Whitfield and Murray counties canceled most of these public events last July 4 to stem the spread of COVID-19, conditions have improved enough that the celebrations are back beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday.
The fun begins Friday in Eton with the city's annual Fireworks Festival in the old Eton Park. The park opens at 5 p.m. with food, games and inflatables for children. The fireworks show is scheduled to start around 9:45 p.m.
Also on Friday night, the Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra performs at the first Pops in Burr Park concert at 7:30 at Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The concert is part of the Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series and will also feature singers, dancers and a dramatic reading -- all with a patriotic flair.
Saturday is chock-full of Independence Day events.
The city of Varnell and Highland Forest subdivision host a fireworks show at around 9:30 p.m. for residents of the subdivision and the city of Varnell.
Cohutta also hosts its Independence Day celebration that day at Shugart Park, next to Cohutta Elementary School. The festivities begin at 4 p.m and include live music, food vendors and antique cars and tractors. Fireworks will begin firing at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Over in Murray County, a full day of events are planned for Saturday at the Murray County Recreation Center at 745 Chestnut St. in Chatsworth. There will be live music, several vendors selling food and other items and inflatables for children starting at 4 p.m. Fireworks should start around 10 p.m.
Then on Sunday, the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department has a full day of events from 10 a.m. until the fireworks show begins at about 9:45 p.m. Most of the events are at Heritage Point Park. For a complete list of events, see our story on page 1A or the Community Calendar on page 2A.
The public fireworks displays are put on by professional companies, so they are a much safer alternative to firing off bottle rockets and the like at your home. The weather forecast is warm and sunny most of the weekend. We encourage everyone to get out and celebrate Independence Day as safely as possible.
