Today’s the day.
Months of campaigning ends for many and continues for a few as Georgia’s General Primary Election is held. Voters can cast their ballot at their precinct from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
The primaries determine who will be the Republican and Democratic candidates in the Nov. 8 general election. Since many local races do not have a Democratic challenger, the primary will essentially decide several contests.
In previous editions of the Dalton Daily Citizen, we have published an extensive list of candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general as well as candidate profiles on several local races. We also published the non-binding ballot questions you’ll find on the Democratic and Republican ballots. We printed the Democratic and Republican sample ballots in this past weekend’s edition. The stories and sample ballots can be viewed on our website, www.daltondailycitizen.com.
There are other state offices on the ballot as well. In a race with national implications, nine people are vying for the 14th U.S. Congressional District post (three Democrats and six Republicans in their primaries).
Locally, the ballot is chock-full of candidates. There are only three uncontested races out of the many in Whitfield and Murray counties. Several races have multiple people vying for the same position. For example, both seats on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners have a challenger each in the Republican Party primary. Three candidates are seeking the Whitfield County Board of Education District 4 seat in the Republican Party primary.
In addition to the races, voters will decide whether to continue the Education Special Local Purpose Option Sales Tax for Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools.
The maximum collection for what ESPLOST VI would be $140 million, split based on enrollment between the two school systems. Dalton Public Schools would receive a maximum of nearly $52 million, or 37%, with the rest for Whitfield County Schools.
A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county. School systems use their version for capital improvements — like renovating current schools and building new ones — buses, safety and security improvements, and technology, but not operating expenses.
We encourage you to vote today and make your voice heard.
