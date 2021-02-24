Editorial: Give commissioners a piece of your mind

Whitfield County commissioners are asking for your help.
If you've been sounding off in the Forum wondering what commissioners were thinking given some of their decisions, now is your opportunity to provide them some guidance.
If you're been griping with your buddies while eating breakfast at the local eatery about the commissioners' actions, let them hear from you.
Give them a piece of your mind. They're asking for it.
If you don't, you're part of the problem, not the solution.
And solutions are what are needed during this challenging time known as the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners put out an updated mission statement at their first meeting of the year that states, "Provide quality services at a cost our citizens can afford," and commissioners agreed on five strategic objectives "aimed at making county government more effective and moving our community forward."
Those objectives are:
• "Upgrade commissioner meetings to grow citizen involvement through better communication."
• "Modernize government operations and increase employee engagement."
• "Renew focus on better paying jobs for citizens and continued community development."
• "Lower residential property taxes."
• "Improve city-county teamwork to benefit all Whitfield County citizens."
In announcing the new mission statement and objectives, the commissioners asked "the citizens to help achieve our 2021 strategic objectives by coming to meetings and giving their valuable feedback. (Commissioners), department heads and all county employees are in the process of setting goals now which are aligned with these key objectives and determining metrics."
So tell them what you think. Don't be shy. It's your county and its future that is at stake, your future.
Attend meetings when you can, and find other ways to let the commissioners know what your priorities for the county are, such as letters to the editor of this newspaper.
The opportunity is there. Take it.
