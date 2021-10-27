Editorial: Give Whitfield County commissioners input during the budget-setting process

Members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners have begun the arduous task of setting the 2022 budget.
As part of that planning process, commissioners are meeting with department heads and constitutional officers to discuss their needs during a series of workshops, which are open to the public. Attendees will have the chance to comment on the budget. The workshops are on the fifth floor conference room of the Wells Fargo Bank building, 201 S. Hamilton St. in downtown Dalton.
The meeting dates and times are:
• Today, 5:30 p.m.: Board of Elections, extension office, fire department, Magistrate Court and tax assessor's office.
• Thursday, 5:30 p.m.: Clerk of Superior Court, 911/Emergency Management Agency, Public Defender's Office and Superior Court/Drug Court.
• Monday, 5:30 p.m.: Coroner, Probate Court, Public Works Department and tax commissioner.
• Wednesday, Nov. 3, 5:30 p.m.: Sheriff's office, Juvenile Court.
We applaud commissioners for making these workshops accessible to the public, and we thank them for publicizing the meetings.
The county budget isn't small peanuts -- the 2021 budget includes some $51 million in spending. Let's not forget that money is your money. You should have a say in how it's spent. If you don't voice your opinion, either during these workshops or to commissioners by phone, email or in person, then you are missing out on the opportunity to tell your elected officials what the county's priorities should be.
We urge Whitfield County taxpayers to speak to commissioners during the budgeting process. The budget is typically approved in December, and commissioners must hold two public hearings before they approve the budget, so there's time to let your voice be heard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.